DinoX One Day Volume Reaches $50,557.00 (DNXC)

DinoX (DNXC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One DinoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DinoX has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. DinoX has a market cap of $667,825.14 and $50,557.00 worth of DinoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00792451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DinoX Coin Profile
DinoX’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,011,080 coins. DinoX’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DinoX Coin Trading
