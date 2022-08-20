disBalancer (DDOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $504,455.13

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $504,455.13 and $68,131.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
disBalancer Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,656,913 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
Buying and Selling disBalancer
