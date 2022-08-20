disBalancer (DDOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $504,455.13

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. disBalancer has a total market cap of $504,455.13 and $68,131.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00000361 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00786883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,656,913 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.