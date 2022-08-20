DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) 1-Day Volume Hits $11,487.00

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DISCIPLINA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DISCIPLINA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003745 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00127321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00032908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00099823 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Profile

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DISCIPLINA

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DISCIPLINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DISCIPLINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.