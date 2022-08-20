Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Diversified United Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.09.
Diversified United Investment Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.
Diversified United Investment Company Profile
