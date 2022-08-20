Donu (DONU) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Donu (DONU) traded down 40.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Donu has a market capitalization of $317,195.37 and approximately $5.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donu coin can currently be bought for $0.0626 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donu has traded up 1,595.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000434 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004014 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00066017 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Donu Coin Profile
Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh. Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Donu
