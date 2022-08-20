Dragonchain (DRGN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $38,673.00

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $7.50 million and $38,673.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,284.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003695 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00126641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00099730 BTC.

Dragonchain Coin Profile

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,774,090 coins. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dragonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.