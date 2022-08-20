Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of DRM opened at C$29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.03. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of C$26.10 and a 12-month high of C$50.71.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 2.0699999 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

