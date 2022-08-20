Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) PT Lowered to C$44.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $40.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.