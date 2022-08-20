Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 38,565 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,565 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $75,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 30.6% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 72.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $78.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

