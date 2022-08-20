Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,769,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.45% of Kimco Realty worth $68,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 2.8 %

KIM stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

