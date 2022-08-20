Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys 30,072 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $27,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 21.1% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,388,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,259,358,000 after buying an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $968,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,924,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $727,891,000 after acquiring an additional 721,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $654,343,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,147,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,391 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $126.72 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $105.34 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

