Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $136.64 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy comprises about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.87% of Alliant Energy worth $136,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,201,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,049,000 after purchasing an additional 886,455 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 373.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $562,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth $1,254,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

LNT opened at $64.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

