Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 7,550 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 2.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.33% of Equinix worth $225,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinix by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.75.

Equinix Trading Down 0.7 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $696.79 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $665.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $691.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $3,859,086. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.