Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Purchases 94,664 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,664 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $40,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors increased its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX Price Performance

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.