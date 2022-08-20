Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 115,975 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $60,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 61,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 131,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.