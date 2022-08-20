Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 39,275 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,275 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 1.17% of Apartment Income REIT worth $98,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AIRC opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

