Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 7,820 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 525,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $48,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,898,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RHP. StockNews.com upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of RHP opened at $88.65 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.46 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 466.58 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

