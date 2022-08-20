Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 81,173 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 81,173 shares during the period. Targa Resources comprises approximately 1.3% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $112,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $81.50.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.