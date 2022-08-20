Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,033,000 after buying an additional 2,114,602 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,218,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,136,000 after purchasing an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

SEE stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. 718,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $54.51 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,829.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 515,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,343,715.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SEE. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

