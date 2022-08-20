Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases 2,894 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises 2.0% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,274,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,556,000 after buying an additional 81,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,945,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,271,000 after buying an additional 2,386,240 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,623,000 after buying an additional 256,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $320,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $4,096,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 322,745 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,941. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare Trading Down 6.2 %

NET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.76.

Shares of NET stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,890,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.22.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.