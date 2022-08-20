Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.84.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.63. 12,380,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,237,102. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

