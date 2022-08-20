Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 750 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 445,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.54 per share, with a total value of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

