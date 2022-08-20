eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,417 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 109,582 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in eBay by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Down 3.0 %

EBAY opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.35. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 112.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.24.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.