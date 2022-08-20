Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. TheStreet raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.77. 278,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,242. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

