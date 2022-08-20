Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.94. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 35.11% and a negative net margin of 94.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

