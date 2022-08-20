Element Solutions Inc (ESI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Element Solutions by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 376,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 125,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after acquiring an additional 67,186 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

