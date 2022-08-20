Elitium Price Hits $0.78 (EUM)

Elitium (EUM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00003660 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $21.71 million and approximately $630,547.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,245.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00126707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00032626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00101655 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.