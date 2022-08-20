Elk Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,336.00 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $503,366.12 and approximately $69,336.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Elk Finance

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Elk Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elk Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elk Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

