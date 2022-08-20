Elk Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $69,336.00 (ELK)

Elk Finance (ELK) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Elk Finance has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $503,366.12 and approximately $69,336.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elk Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001261 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Elk Finance
Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.
Elk Finance Coin Trading
