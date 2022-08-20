Elrond (EGLD) Trading 18.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $52.62 or 0.00248757 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and approximately $42.09 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,025,987 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

