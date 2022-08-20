Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.64.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Trading Up 0.6 %

TSE:EMA opened at C$62.84 on Friday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$56.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.79, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.70 billion and a PE ratio of 27.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.30.

Emera Increases Dividend

About Emera

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Emera’s payout ratio is 115.13%.

(Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.