EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 503,890 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $21.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

EngageSmart Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. EngageSmart had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

