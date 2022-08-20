EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 51,978 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 503,890 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $21.27.
Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.
EngageSmart Trading Down 2.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in EngageSmart during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EngageSmart by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
