Enigma (ENG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $115,891.00

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Enigma coin can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a market cap of $173,234.06 and $115,891.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Enigma has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00216600 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001635 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008398 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00458618 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000292 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enigma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

