EQIFI (EQX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $246,946.00

EQIFI (EQX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One EQIFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EQIFI has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $246,946.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EQIFI has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00775004 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About EQIFI
EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EQIFI
Receive News & Updates for EQIFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EQIFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.