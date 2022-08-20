EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 5.6%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.09. 30,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,520,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
