EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Shares Up 5.6%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.09. 30,852 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,520,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQRx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.37.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EQRx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.