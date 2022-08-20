Equalizer (EQZ) Trading Up 9.9% This Week

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $56,595.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00792451 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Equalizer Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Buying and Selling Equalizer
