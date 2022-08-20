Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Ero Copper Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $906.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $20.95.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 34.39% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

