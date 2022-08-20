ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Trading Up 0.2%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.97 and last traded at $82.97. Approximately 675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

