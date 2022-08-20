Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $130.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.35.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $307.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,122.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,122.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,170 shares of company stock worth $12,470,076. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,388,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,642 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after acquiring an additional 950,415 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,052,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 839,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

