Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $25.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of -17.55. Expensify has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other Expensify news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $94,026.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,583.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,459,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,263,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,842,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,382,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Expensify by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 958,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 495,741 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

