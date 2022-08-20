Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Position Boosted by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,234 shares of company stock worth $917,400 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $103.19 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

