Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.0% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,128,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.