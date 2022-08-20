FansTime (FTI) Market Capitalization Tops $206,622.02

FansTime (FTI) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One FansTime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $206,622.02 and approximately $1.83 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FansTime alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,872.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003659 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00125747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00102488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032179 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.