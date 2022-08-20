Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 65.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $374,511,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,308,000 after buying an additional 271,513 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 951,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,103,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 682,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,720,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 217,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,353,000 after buying an additional 50,221 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RACE. StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari Profile

Shares of RACE stock opened at $207.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $167.45 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

