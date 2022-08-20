Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FEEXF shares. Barclays upgraded Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.