Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Stock Price Down 3%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF – Get Rating) dropped 3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.44. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLMNF shares. Cheuvreux downgraded Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC lowered Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31.

About Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

