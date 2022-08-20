Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.
Flex Stock Down 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Flex has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.
