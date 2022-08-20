Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.79 billion.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 899,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,418. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

FLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 143,020 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $4,000,269.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,830,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

