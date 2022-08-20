ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.00 million-$52.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.99 million. ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.49–$0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. 293,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,943. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -17.93.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative net margin of 35.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. ForgeRock’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ForgeRock from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ForgeRock by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the first quarter valued at $204,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the first quarter worth about $352,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

