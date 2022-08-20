Fortress Lending (FTS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $109,287.79

Fortress Lending (FTS) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 20th. Fortress Lending has a market cap of $109,287.79 and $41,307.00 worth of Fortress Lending was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fortress Lending has traded 60.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fortress Lending coin can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00778225 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Fortress Lending
Fortress Lending’s official Twitter account is @Jetfuelfinance.
Buying and Selling Fortress Lending
Receive News & Updates for Fortress Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortress Lending and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.