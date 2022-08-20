Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $2.22. Fortum Oyj shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 10,928 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOJCY. SEB Equities raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Danske upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortum Oyj from €17.30 ($17.65) to €18.50 ($18.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 5.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

